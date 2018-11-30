DSEK starts enrolment drive in Anantnag

Srinagar, November 29:
As part of enrolment drive and community mobilization programme, Director School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo today visited many schools of far flung areas of Anantnag District including Middle School Halan zone Verinag, primary school Yakarboro, High School Chowgund.
Director School Education also attended a function organized by MS Halan on the occasion of book mela and parent’s day. Director visited Yakarboro in order to identify land for KGBV.
Joint Director, (South) Dr Nasir Lone, DEPO Anantnag Fayaz Ahmad, Ex. RMSA Pirzada Afaq Ahmad, OSD CEW DSEK, G N Shakir and ZEO Verinag Showkat Ahmad accompanied Director Education during this visit.
Meanwhile Director School Education while addressing various gatherings said Department has taken a proactive approach on enrollment drive as there is lesser time available owing to winter. He said that entire staff has been galvanized to achieve the maximum results so that almost entire population is covered under the enrollment drive. He further said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that not only teacher community but people are also enthusiastically becoming part of the campaign.