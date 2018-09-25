DSEK signs MoU with WWFN India for conservation of Nature

Srinagar, Sep, 24:
In a significant development, School Education Department Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with World Wide Fund for Nature- India (WWFN-India) for the conservation of nature and bio-diversity through students. In this regard a function was organized at GHSS Kothibagh Srinagar at which the Document of MoU was exchanged between Director School Education, Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo and Dr. Pankaj Chandan, Team Leader Western Himalaya Landscape, WWFN India. School Herbal Garden Scheme already in operation in the State, shall act as the Nodal Agency in the State to implement the program.
Pertinently, the School Education Department has launched School Herbal Garden Scheme in 2015 and it has developed 'Herbal Gardens' almost in all Higher Secondary Schools of the State.
At this occasion, Director School Education Kashmir expressed his profound happiness over the MOU saying that it will prove a milestone in preserving the nature and generating awareness among students and teachers about the biodiversity in the State. He also lauded the efforts of the State coordinator, Manzoor Javid, Coordinator for Kashmir province, Dr. Raouf Hamza and their team of enthusiastic district coordinators for their role in developing the school Herbal Gardens in the State. On this occasion, Director School Education Kashmir announced that the best performing coordinator shall be awarded by the department next year onwards while as WWFN-India also declared that their organization shall also award the coordinator who will perform excellently in the implementation of the scheme.
Chetna Singh, Program Officer Environmental Extension Education, WWFN- India, gave a power-point presentation, on the occasion, highlighting the important contribution made by the WWFN with regard to the nature conservation. WWFN is active in 100 countries of the world involving more than 50000 nature activists globally.
The function was organized by the Coordination Cell, School Herbal Garden Scheme (DSEK). (KNS)