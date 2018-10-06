DSEK revokes recognition suspension order for GVEI, RP School

Schools can conduct exams, collect fee as prescribed by FFC
Schools can conduct exams, collect fee as prescribed by FFC
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 05:
The School Education Department has temporarily revoked the recognition suspension order of RP School Mallabagh and Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahi Bagh.
Officials at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said the step was taken by DSEK on the recommendations of Fee Fixation Committee (FFC).
However, both the schools were asked not to violate the norms and guidelines of the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC).
DSEK in an order said, “The schools shall collect the fees from the students as prescribed by the FFC vide order No. 283-FFC of 2018 dated 21-2-2018.”
“The fee structure however shall be subject to the final decision which the committee may take in the representations filed by these schools. On the recommendation of the Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Private Educational Institutions regarding the suspension of recognition of RP School Malla Bagh and Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahi Bagh, respectively, is hereby kept in abeyance till the FFC passes further appropriate orders in the matter,” reads the order DSEK/GS/54/Misc/1476-85 dated 22-09-2018 issued by DSEK.
The School Education Department in this order further said that this order is subject to the fulfilment of pre-condition imposed by the FFC vide its above referred to communication No. FFC2018/751 dated 18.09.2018, which must be adhered to by both the schools in letter and spirit.
Director School Education, G N Itoo said both the schools can conduct exams and the secondary level students can also appear for the examinations in their respective examination centres till we will get further orders from FFC.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com