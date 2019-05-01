DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

In a partial modification of previous order, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday revoked school timings in Srinagar Municipal limits.

As per the modified orders issued by the DSEK, timings for all government and recognized private schools within Srinagar Municipal limits will be from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm.

However in all schools outside Srinagar municipal limits and other areas of Kashmir province, they have been ordered to remain functional from 09:30 am to 3:30 pm.

As per earlier orders the schools within Srinagar Municipal limits were supposed to function from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.