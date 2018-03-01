DSEK reviews education scenario in Budgam district

Students with thin attendance can't take regular board exams: Director
Students with thin attendance can't take regular board exams: Director
Srinagar:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr. G.N. Itoo Wednesday visited Budgam to take stock of the educational scenario in the District.
Director started his tour by visiting Boys and Girls Higher Secondary Schools Budgam. Taking serious note of the thin attendance of the students in both the schools, he stressed upon the fact that the students with less attendance in the schools shall not be allowed to sit in the Board Examinations.
He said that for this purpose, reports at various levels shall be compiled to monitor the attendance of students in the schools. Monthly reports in this regard shall be compiled by concerned principals, CEO concerned shall submit the report after 2nd month and in the third month Directorate of School Education Kashmir shall publish the list of the students with thin attendance and those students shall not be allowed to sit in the examinations.
In presence of District Development Commissioner Budgam, Muhammad Haroon Malik, DSEK called a conference of all Head of the Institutions of the District and passed important directions.
Speaking on the occasion, District Development Commissioner, Budgam highlighted the low literacy rate of the District and said that necessary steps in this regard shall be taken. He directed all the Head of the Institutions to follow and implement the orders of the DSEK in letter and spirit. He brought some of the problems in the Education Sector in District into the notice of DSEK for which DSEK issued immediate directions to the concerned officers.
DSEK was accompanied by Joint Director Central, Abid Hussain, Joint Director SSA, H R Pakhru, Joint Director School Education Suraya Bano, Chief Education Officer, Budgam, Abdul Rouf Shahmiri and the affiliates of State Media Centre, SIE Kashmir.
At the end of the tour of District Budgam, DSEK made a surprise visit to the examination centre for Bi-annual Matriculation Examination in BHSS Soibugh wherein one examiner was suspended for negligence in duties and the Superintendent of the Centre was immediately replaced.
0 Comment(s)