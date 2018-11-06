DSEK replaces inspector examination after complaints

Srinagar, Nov 05:
Taking cognizance of the complaint received through DSEK HELPLINE regarding absence of inspectors in examination centres, Director School Education, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo along with Principal SIE, Kashmir, Mehboob Hussain, today inspected the examination centres situated at Green Valley Educational Institute, Soura, and directed to replace the whole supervisory staff.
The Director also ordered the appointment of inspectors from govt schools instead of the Principal of the concerned private school.
Further DSEK has also ordered for action against the inspectors of examination centres where Secretary JKBOSE reported that they were not present in the examination centres during the inspection team of BOSE headed by Secretary and Joint Secretary.