DSEK receives brickbats for suspending teachers on Eid

June 08, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has come under strong criticism from politicians and netizens over the suspension of five government teachers on Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Thursday, the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar Naseer Ali Malik made a surprise visit to the Middle School Shalteng in Batamaloo zone and found teachers absent in the school.

The order issued by the CEO reads, “The five teaching officials of Middle School Shalteng are placed under suspension for their unauthorised absence from duties. Charge sheet shall be issued separately.”

The order further reads that the suspended officials shall remain attached in the same school viz Middle School Shalteng.

The suspension of teachers have triggered outrage among the teachers, politicians and netizens—questioning the functioning of the department.

Chairman of JK Peoples’ Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal also reacted to this move on social media saying “I really appreciate Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) for declaring five days Pooja in Jammu. On the other hand, our local darogas suspended teachers today (2nd day of Eid) for the absence from duty.”

Faesal further wrote that the Eid celebrations should span longer because Kashmiris get very little time to celebrate, adding, “Protracted conflict has made mourning our culture. There is very little joy in our lives. Eid could be an important occasion to give people a few joyful days in an otherwise sombre ecosystem. People have a right to celebrate.”

When contacted the CEO Srinagar, Naseer Ali Malik, said he is busy in meeting and could not speak.

In the meantime, reportedly, Director of School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik on Tuesday allegedly suspended more than half a dozen teachers for their alleged unauthorised absence from schools during official hours.

To confirm the allegations of suspension of several teachers pre-post Eid, when contacted Director School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik and Commissioner Secretary School Education Sarita Chauhan did not respond to the calls from the Rising Kashmir.









