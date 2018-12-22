DSEK promotes 636 officials

Srinagar, December 21:
Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo Friday accorded sanction to the promotion of 636 officials, including 59 non-teaching cadre to the higher pay scale.
1888 officials in Teaching and Non-teaching have been given benefit of promotion from July 2018.
Pertinently, the Directorate has devised a transparent mechanism for prompt disposal of all cases including GP Fund cases.
Meanwhile, Director has also granted registration to 107 Private Coaching Centres on the terms and conditions already in vogue. This has been done with the objective of providing additional facility for students who want to pursue career in various competitive professions,
Director hoped that teaching and non-teaching officials shall work with more zeal and responsibility for the achievement of quality education in schools.