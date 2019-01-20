DSEK organises online counselling programme

Srinagar, January 19:
For the awareness of eligible students, an online counselling programme on Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme(PMSSS) was organised by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), through ICT Labs in which more than three thousand students from around one hundred Higher Secondary Schools across Kashmir participated.
On this occasion, Director School Education, Dr G N Itoo and Professor Ajeet Angral, Consultant, Prime Minister's Special Scholarship scheme (PMSSS) for J&K Students, MHRD (ICTE) responded the queries of the students.
While giving a detailed presentation about the features and benefits of the scheme, Professor Angral highlighted different components of PMSSS under which various general and professional courses are sponsored by the MHRD for the eligible students of Jammu and Kashmir. DSEK appealed the students to avail maximum benefit from the scheme. The programme was facilitated through online portal of Jammu Kashmir Knowledge Network (JKKN) www.Jkkn.Co.In.
The Director announced that Tele Class on DD Kashir will be held on PMSSS on 20th Jan 2019 (Sunday) at 10 am. Professor Ajeet Angral and Director School Education, Kashmir, will interact with students online on the scheme.