About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DSEK organises online counselling programme

Published at January 20, 2019 12:10 AM 0Comment(s)450views


Srinagar, January 19:

 For the awareness of eligible students, an online counselling programme on Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme(PMSSS) was organised by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), through ICT Labs in which more than three thousand students from around one hundred Higher Secondary Schools across Kashmir participated.
On this occasion, Director School Education, Dr G N Itoo and Professor Ajeet Angral, Consultant, Prime Minister's Special Scholarship scheme (PMSSS) for J&K Students, MHRD (ICTE) responded the queries of the students.
While giving a detailed presentation about the features and benefits of the scheme, Professor Angral highlighted different components of PMSSS under which various general and professional courses are sponsored by the MHRD for the eligible students of Jammu and Kashmir. DSEK appealed the students to avail maximum benefit from the scheme. The programme was facilitated through online portal of Jammu Kashmir Knowledge Network (JKKN) www.Jkkn.Co.In.
The Director announced that Tele Class on DD Kashir will be held on PMSSS on 20th Jan 2019 (Sunday) at 10 am. Professor Ajeet Angral and Director School Education, Kashmir, will interact with students online on the scheme.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top