DSEK orders upgradation of 59 primary schools

Srinagar:
Director School Education, Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo has approved upgradation of 59 Primary Schools to the next higher level during the last four months across the Kashmir.
The Director School Education also conveyed the approval in favour of 182 Managing Bodies to run the affairs of different private schools.
DSEK has also granted extension and recognition in favour of 128 Middle Schools in private sector.
This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by the DSEK held at Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, on 20th Oct, 2018.
The meeting was attended by the Joint Director (Central) and other Senior Officers of the Directorate.