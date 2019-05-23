DSEK observes Int’l biodiversity day at GHSS Kothibagh

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To observe the International Biodiversity Day, Cultural Education Wing of Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today held a provisional level seminar titled “Water depletion: A crisis in making” at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Kothibagh, Srinagar.

The students from all districts of the valley participated in the seminar.

Principal Higher Secondary School Kothibagh Srinagar Roman Qazi who was the chief guest in her address appreciated the teachers and the students who participated in the seminar.

During the seminar, the students of all the districts spoke about the importance of water and its conservation.