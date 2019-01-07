DSEK mulling to charge students for maintenance of washrooms in schools

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 06:
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) is likely to charge students of High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools for maintenance of washrooms as proposal has already been submitted to the administration for its approval.
Sources in the School Education Department (SED) said that the Directorate of School Education Kashmir has recommended charges of Rs 50 for the students of High Schools and Rs100 for Higher Secondary Schools respectively per year for maintenance of washrooms.
Apart from maintenance of washrooms, the SED department is also mulling to distribute the computer funds generated from students annually to the schools having Computer Aided Learning (CAL) centres and Information Communication Technology (ICT) labs.
The official said, “DSEK has decided that out of Rs 150 (computer fund) charged from each student, Rs30 in case of schools having CAL centres and Rs50 in case of schools having ICT Labs will be devoted towards the maintenance of CAL/ICT Labs.”
Pertinently, the concerned Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in a reply of Right to Information (RTI) has stated that there are many schools which lack washroom facility or are lying dysfunctional.
The CEO of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has stated that in the main zone of the district, there are 187 schools including 16 government girls Schools and in only four girl schools proper lavatory/washroom facility is available.
In a reply, he has also said that the lavatory and washroom facility is not available in 12 middle schools.
In Hajin Zone of the district, there are 20 such schools which are functioning without lavatory/washroom facility and the washrooms facilities in six other schools are lying defunct.
Similarly, the CEO Anantnag in the same RTI has said that the district is lacking washroom facility in more than 31 percent of Girl Schools.
The respondent in a reply to RTI said, “There are 51 Girls Schools out of which 16 schools have not proper washroom facility.”
DSEK, Director Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, “We had proposed the government that the washrooms in government-run schools are not being maintained well and to overcome the issue they need funds.”
“Secretary School Education had pleaded the government for the grants of funds from the finance department of Rs 5,000 per schools which we had planned to utilize for maintenance of schools,” Itoo said.
He also said that the department cannot impose any direction or orders to generate the funds from students until and unless there will be a government order.
“We haven’t decided yet that how funds will be generated as the decision is to be taken by the government for the final call,” Itoo said.