DSEK issues registration in favour of 114 coaching centres

In-situ promotions granted in favour of 364 employees of Education
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 18:
Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, granted registration in favour of 114 Private Coaching/Tuition Centres to run in various districts.
In a handout issued here by DSEK a spokesperson said the registration in favour of the private coaching/tuition centres was pending for some requisite formalities which they completed yesterday and today we issued their approval vide order No. 67 - DSEK of 2019.
The spokesperson also said that the registration was extended in favour of 38 Private Middle Schools and 16 primary level private schools were upgraded to the next level during the last one month. The handout further reveals that approval was also accorded in favour of 54 Private School Management Bodies.
Meanwhile, In-Situ promotions were granted in favour of 364 officials by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir. The orders to this effect were issued today Vide Order No. 361 and 362 of DSEK of 2019.