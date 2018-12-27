DSEK issues list of 2326 students for free coaching

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 26:
Directorate of School Education, Kashmir today issued a list of 1828 students to different registered private coaching centres operating across the valley for free coaching.
As per the official handout issued here, these students belong to different categories of BPL and other under privileged sections of society. Earlier, a list of 498 students falling under orphan and differently abled categories was also issued to the coaching centres functioning in private sector. The motive behind the move is to boost the confidence of deserving and meritorious students who are, otherwise, not in a position to get the supplementary academic support in an open market.