DSEK invites applications from underprivileged students for free coaching

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
Director School Education, Kashmir, has invited applications from all deserving candidates belonging to BPL/Orphans/Destitute/Physically challenged and other underprivileged categories who want to get free coaching under 10% departmental quota for the session 2018-2019 through the private registered coaching/tuition centres of Kashmir division.
The official spokesperson said that creating free coaching facilities for the deserving aspirants is one of the broader and pro-academic initiatives taken by the Education Department during the last one and a half year. "I appeal to all the deserving students to avail the opportunity of supplementary academic support for their larger benefit", DSEK said in a statement.
Pertinently, the advertisement has already been given wider publicity so that the maximum students falling in the notified categories are able to get the benefit out of the quota reserved for them.