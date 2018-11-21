About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DSEK invites applications from underprivileged students for free coaching

Published at November 21, 2018 01:11 AM 0Comment(s)195views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 20:

 Director School Education, Kashmir, has invited applications from all deserving candidates belonging to BPL/Orphans/Destitute/Physically challenged and other underprivileged categories who want to get free coaching under 10% departmental quota for the session 2018-2019 through the private registered coaching/tuition centres of Kashmir division.
The official spokesperson said that creating free coaching facilities for the deserving aspirants is one of the broader and pro-academic initiatives taken by the Education Department during the last one and a half year. "I appeal to all the deserving students to avail the opportunity of supplementary academic support for their larger benefit", DSEK said in a statement.
Pertinently, the advertisement has already been given wider publicity so that the maximum students falling in the notified categories are able to get the benefit out of the quota reserved for them.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top