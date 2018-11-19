DSEK invites application for free coaching for competitive exams, sets up helpline

Under Super 50 Tutorial, 239 students cracked NEET, JEE in 2017-18: Dir Education
Srinagar:
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today announced free coaching for the competitive examinations like IIT-JEE, NEET, JKCET etc in all the districts of Kashmir Division.
The students desirous of getting admission under this program have been asked to submit an online form at www.dsek.nic.in upto November 27.
All those students who have qualified 10 2 or the candidates who have appeared in class 12th annual examination can submit their application forms through online mode upto November 27 for the screening test scheduled to be held on December 2.
Students can download their admit cards from November 29 to December 01. Candidates who don’t have access to internet or find it difficult to submit online application may visit the office of the respective Chief Education Officer for the facilitation of online form submission. The information regarding the result and centre allocation can be obtained on December 8. The tuition classes will start from 10 December 2018.
To clear any doubt or confusion, the desiring candidates can also contact on helpline 91-9419013675, 91-7006282655 or reach on email innovationdsek@gmail.com for any further queries.
Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo has appealed parents to admit their wards in Super- 50 Tutorial through proper channel to take full benefits of the scheme.
Giving the detail about the Super 50 Tutorial, Dr Itoo said that this scheme started in 2015-2016 under the title ‘CM’s Super 50 Tutorial’ under which the DSEK provides free coaching for the competitive examinations to medical and engineering aspirants. The study material is also provided free of cost to those students who gets selected for the Tutorial.
Dr Itoo said that as many as 239 students cracked NEET and JEE entrance examinations in 2017-2018. The NEET topper from the State was from a government school, he said adding the best faculty has been selected for this program.
DSEK has also tied-up with two NGOs i.e Chinar International and Avanti. Chinar International who will provide technical and professional support while as Avanti will give training and orientation to the faculty and will also help in evaluation process thus helping in improving loopholes in the coaching.
Under this scheme, this year DSEK will provide free coaching to 1200 students from Kashmir division. The study centers have been setup in every district and 50 students for medical and 50 students for engineering will be the part of this tutorial in every district. However, in Hyderpora Srinagar, a division level center has been setup for 200 students. All the arrangements of heating have been done keeping in view the harsh winter in Kashmir.
Similarly, a free tutorial program has also been started for civil services aspirants wherein a total of 300 students can be benefited from free tutorial. For this purpose, three study centers have been setup each in Central Kashmir, North Kashmir and in South Kashmir, which will accommodate 100 students each. The students desirous of getting admission under this program have been asked to submit an online form at www.dsek.nic.in upto November 27.
Thanking the State and Central government for their support to make this tutorial a great success, Dr Itoo said, “From this year we have received a proper funding and all the loopholes have been covered from this year. We have addressed all such issues which were faced by the students during last year’s Tutorial.”
Regarding providing study material to the students, he said this year, the study material will be provided to the students within the 15 days from the commencement of the program. We have compiled the best study material for the students, which otherwise is sold be private coaching centers at high costs.