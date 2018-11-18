DSEK invites application for free coaching for competitive exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Sunday announced free coaching for the competitive examinations like IIT-JEE, NEET, JKCET etc in all the districts of Kashmir Division.
The students desirous of getting admission under this program have been asked to submit an online form at www.dsek.nic.in upto November 27.
All those students who have qualified 10 2 or the candidates who have appeared in class 12th annual examination can submit their application forms through online mode upto November 27 for the screening test scheduled to be held on December 2.
Students can download their admit cards from November 29 to December 01. Candidates who don’t have access to internet or find it difficult to submit online application may visit the office of the respective Chief Education Officer for the facilitation of online form submission. The information regarding the result and centre allocation can be obtained on December 8. The tuition classes will start from 10 December 2018.
To clear any doubt or confusion, the desiring candidates can also contact on helpline 91-9419013675, 91-7006282655 or reach on email innovationdsek@gmail.com for any further queries.