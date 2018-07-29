DSEK installs Aadhar based biometric attendance

Srinagar:
In timely and frequent compliance of Government orders for installing Aadhar Based Biometric attendance system (AE-BES), Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo today formally inaugurated the system in Directorate of School Education Kashmir. Thus Directorate of School Education Kashmir has taken a lead in installing AE-BES. Many officers from the Department were also present on the occasion. Inaugurating this new attendance system DSEK said that this system based on latest technology will help in bringing transparency in attendance system and it will also help in marking the attendance of field staff and those teachers who have been deputed for various teacher training programmes through a Mobile Application and this system can determine their location as well. Dr. Itoo said that this Aadhar based system will also point out irregular and those employees who don’t perform their duties well. He said that this system is being installed in the Offices and Schools of the Department.