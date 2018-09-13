DSEK inaugurates series of annual day events at Pulwama

Pulwama, September 12:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Dr. G. N. Ittoo Wednesday inaugurated the inception of a series of annual day events being celebrated across the district Pulwama.
DSEK while addressing a gathering of students, teachers and the members of civil society laid stress upon the annual day celebrations which brings to fore the hidden talent among the students and paves the way towards sporting, art and music as potential careers in the future.
He also issued circular wherein annual day celebrations have been made mandatory in all High and Higher secondary schools.
The function was also attended by District Development Commissioner Pulwama G. M Dar who was guest of honour on the occasion.
An SMS service was also inaugurated jointly by the DSEK and DDC Pulwama which would bridge the gap between parents and school administrations.
Joint Director School Education, South Kashmir Dr Nasir Ahmad Lone and District information officer Pulwama Tahir Ahmad Magray were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, in other annual day function at Higher Secondary School Dadsara Tral, DDC Pulwama stressed upon the students to explore their hidden faculties and adapt themselves in the humongous competitive world.
He advised the students and teacher community to inculcate reading habits as reading expands mental acumen and widens mental horizon.
The DDC also distributed cheques among the talented students and allotted Rs 5 lakh for the fencing of the school premises.