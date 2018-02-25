DSEK inaugurates CM’s Super-50 civil services coaching centre in Anantnag

Anantnag:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Dr GN Itoo inaugurated 3rd CM’s Super 50 Civil Services Coaching Centre in presence of District Development Commissioner Anantnag Mohammad Younis Malik here at Boys Degree College Anantnag.
Two such centres have already been inaugurated in Srinagar and Baramulla.
The Director was accompanied by Joint Director Education South Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, Joint Director Education Central, Joint Director SSA and Principal State Institute of Education.
Interacting with the students and aspirants of the civil services, DSEK said that the coaching centre is aimed to provide quality coaching to the aspirants at their doorsteps free of cost.
He informed presently 160 students have been enrolled in three CM’s Super 50 Civil Services Coaching Centres of the valley, out of which 50 aspirants have been enrolled in CM’s Super 50 Civil Services Coaching Centre Anantnag.
The Director further revealed that all sorts of facilities including the study material and hostel facilities will be provided to the aspirants.
DDC Anantnag Mohammad Younis Malik while addressing the aspirants and parents said that competition in all the fields is increasing day by day and students need to prepare with full energy and dedication. He further said that it is important to counsel the students at the very young age in choosing their career options.
Vice Principal Government Boys Degree College Anantnag while addressing the aspirants of civil services said that college will provide all possible help to the aspirants in addition to the classes already provided.
