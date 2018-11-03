DSEK inaugurates Chemistry exposure camp

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 02:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), G. N. Itoo today inaugurated 4-day Chemistry exposure camp for teachers at Government Girls Higher Secondary Institute Kothibagh Srinagar.
The camp is being organized by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir in collaboration with Homi Baba Center for Science Education (HBCSE) Mumbai.
During the camp, being held for the first time in North India, 50 teachers from all the districts shall have hands-on experience in conducting various brainstorming experiments.
The teachers shall also have interactive sessions with experts from Homi Baba Center for Science Education.
On the occasion, DSEK said that such programmes are of immense importance especially in a place like J&K where human resource especially science teachers, laboratory bearers and laboratory assistants get minimum opportunities to upscale their expertise.
He said that department is keen to have more collaborative programmes of such nature with HBCSE for professional development of science teachers and other supporting staff working in government schools. Savita Ladge HoD Chemistry group from HBCSE Mumbai said that it is their prime concern to work for the development of professional skills of science teachers all over the country.
Besides, a large gathering of teachers and members of Science Teacher Association Kashmir, Professor Mohammad Altaf Pandit University of Kashmir, Prof. Dr Gulshan Shiekh faculty member HBCSE Mumbai, and Principal Government Higher Secondary Institute Kothibagh were also present on the occasion.