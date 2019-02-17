DSEK holds workshop on substance abuse at Budgam

Srinagar, February 16:
Continuing with its series of workshops on substance abuse among young population, challenges and responsibilities, the second workshop was today held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Budgam with the joint assistance of DSEK and DDC PCR Kashmir.
Experts present in the workshop with the aid of audio visuals highlighted the role and responsibility of society viz a viz drug addiction.
They explained to the participants about the class of drugs abused and risks involved in such misuse. Moreover, rising misuse of prescription drugs as a substance of abuse was also highlighted.
Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam emphasized the role of society in ending this menace of drug addiction and the support provided by district administration in this campaign against substance abuse.
Later experts responded to various queries raised by the participants in an open session.