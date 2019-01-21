DSEK holds meeting with CEOs about PMSSS, orders mega counselling programmes in all districts

SRINAGAR:
Taking forward the awareness campaign with regard to Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), Director School Education, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo today convened a meeting of all Chief Education Officers for their direct interaction with Professor Ajeet Angral, Consultant PMSSS, AICTE (MHRD).
Professor Angral sensitised the participants about the features and mechanism of the scholarship scheme. While giving a detailed presentation about the benefits of the scheme, Professor Angral highlighted the different components of the PMSSS under which various general and professional courses are sponsored by the MHRD for the eligible students of Jammu and Kashmir.
On this occasion, Director School Education, appealed the eligible students to take maximum benefit of the scholarship scheme. To reach out to the students in larger number, the Director enjoined upon all Chief Education Officers to organise mega counselling/awareness programmes about PMSSS and it was agreed upon in the meeting that from first week of February 2019, series of counselling programmes shall start in all districts of Kashmir so that the eligible students are made well aware about the scheme before the AICTE portal opens on 10th April, 2019 for registration.
Pertinently, an online counselling programme was organised by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, with Processor Angral through ICT Labs on 19th Jan 2019 in which more than three thousand(3000) students of 83 Higher Secondary Schools across Kashmir participated and a Tele Classroom counselling on PMSSS was also aired through DD Kashir today in which students interacted online with Professor Angral and Director School Education, Kashmir. Joint Director (Central and North) and other officers of Directorate were also present in the meeting.