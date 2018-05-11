DSEK hold meet with ZEOs in Srinagar

Srinagar:
Joint Director Central, Abid Hussain and Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mudasir Kaleem Fazili direct ZEOs to implement the directions of Minister at ground level.
Srinagar: In the compliance of the instructions issued in the recent meeting chaired by Minister for Education Chowdry Zulfikar Ali and on the insistence of Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo, Joint Director Central and Chief Education Officer Srinagar called a meeting of all the Zonal Education Officers of the Srinagar District today in which the functioning of the schools and other allied activities was reviewed. Zonal Education Officers were apprised about the recent instructions issued by the Minister for Education. ZEOs were directed to take necessary steps to decrease the drop-out rates of students in the District. Joint Director Central Abid Hussain directed all the ZEOs to maintain their tour diaries and submit them through Chief Education Officer Srinagar on monthly basis.
During the meeting Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mudasir Kaleem Fazili directed ZEOs to take necessary steps to implement the directions from Minister for Education on ground level which include minimizing drop-out rate, increasing enrolment in schools and make the teachers accountable in imparting quality education to students.
The other points which were discussed during the meeting include the results of NAS, the implementation of Biometric attendance, Aadhar enrolment, distribution of free books and uniforms to all the students, the progress in Shaala Sidhi scheme and the progress of teacher training programmes.
The meeting was attended by all the Zonal Education Officers of the District and other concerned.