DSEK grieved over student's death

Srinagar, August 20
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo has expressed shock over the sudden death of an 11th class student of GHSS Soura namely Sehar Saleem Sofi who passed away today after she fainted in the ground during morning assembly as per the report from GHSS Soura. She was taken to the SKIMS Soura where after the strenuous efforts of doctors she could not recover and doctors declared her dead. DSEK has said that the whole Department stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Srinagar, Mudasir Kaleem Fazili and whole Education fraternity has expressed shock over the sudden death of the student and prayed for the eternal peace for the departed soul.