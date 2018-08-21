About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DSEK grieved over student's death

Published at August 21, 2018 01:22 AM 0Comment(s)237views


Srinagar, August 20

 Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo has expressed shock over the sudden death of an 11th class student of GHSS Soura namely Sehar Saleem Sofi who passed away today after she fainted in the ground during morning assembly as per the report from GHSS Soura. She was taken to the SKIMS Soura where after the strenuous efforts of doctors she could not recover and doctors declared her dead. DSEK has said that the whole Department stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Srinagar, Mudasir Kaleem Fazili and whole Education fraternity has expressed shock over the sudden death of the student and prayed for the eternal peace for the departed soul.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top