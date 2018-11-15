DSEK greets students on Children’s Day

Dir Meteorology, CEO Sgr inaugurate Model KG centre at Allochi Bagh
Srinagar, Nov 14
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo Tuesday greeted the students on Children’s Day and prayed for their bright future.
On the instructions of DSEK, Chief Education Officer Srinagar organized many functions in most of the schools of the District Srinagar. Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus and Chief Education Officer Srinagar Mudasir Kaleem Fazili participated as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively in the enrolment drive cum celebration of Children’s Day at GMS Allochi Bagh. The Model Kindergarten centre established in the school was also inaugurated. During the inaugural function almost 40 students were enrolled on spot in the Model KG centre with latest facilities. The parents of these young children expressed happiness on this initiative of the Department.
While interacting with the parents, Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus advised them to take full advantage of these kinds of initiatives of the Department and enrol their kids in these modern KG schools.
Chief Education Officer Srinagar, Mudasir Kaleem Fazili while talking to the parents ensured them modern facilities of education to their kids. CEO said the Department of School Education is committed to provide latest educational facilities in the schools and this is evident by the establishment of these types of modern Kindergarten schools which are equipped with all modern facilities including heating arrangement for students, beautifully decorated and attractive rooms, resting rooms for kids and music room. Referring to the free facilities being provided as these centres, Fazili appealed the parents to enrol their children in these centres and take full advantage of these facilities provided by the Department.
During the function, National Best Teacher Awardee of 2018 and DEPO Srinagar, Ghulam Rasool Mir threw light on many aspects of the facilities being provided at these KG Centres. Zonal Education Officer, Batamaloo Nusrat Jahan formally thanked the guests on the occasion. The function was also attended by HoD DIET Moomina Qadir and many other officers of the Department.