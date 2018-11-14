DSEK gets video conferencing facility

Srinagar, Nov 13:
The video conferencing facility was started today at the Directorate of School Education Kashmir. In this connection, the first ever session was chaired by Secretary to Government School Education Ajeet Kumar Sahu for Jammu.
In an official handout, it was said that the facility will enable the officers of the department to stay in regular touch with each other as far as the overall implementation of different policies in the department is concerned. Besides, it shall enable the Directorate to get connected with the all the Chief Education Officers of Kashmir province in near future by virtue of the latest technology.