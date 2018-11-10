DSEK for proper heating, lighting arrangements in exam centers

Srinagar, November 09:
In view of the weather advisory issued by the Metrological Department, Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo along with Secretary Board of School Education Kashmir chaired an emergency meeting of all the heads of schools where BOSE examination centers are located.
Besides Principal SIE, senior officers of Directorate of School Education Kashmir were also present in the meeting.
Director School Education Kashmir directed all the school heads of examination centres to take all the necessary steps for the smooth conduct of examinations, and ensure heating and lighting arrangements in the examination centres.
He said that the department has taken unprecedented measures for smooth conduct of examinations to safeguard the interests of the student with strong and collaborative arrangements between BOSE, Directorate and the district Administration.
On this occasion, Secretary BOSE informed that Rs.1000/= has already been released for each centre on account to make proper heating and lighting arrangements. Further, wherever needed, BOSE shall reimburse the amount spent by school heads on further heating and lighting arrangements.
Director School Education also said that the Department has taken a serious note of the complaints about non- cooperation by some private schools where examination centers have been established.