DSEK fails to introduce new academic calendar to compensate hartal days

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 29:
The education department has failed to introduce the academic calendar to compensate the time lost due to strikes and law and order satiation.
The new academic calendar which earlier in the month of March was slated to be implemented by Directorate of School Education Department Kashmir (DSEK) to compensate the academic losses of the students has not been implemented anywhere in the Valley.
The students said that it is a sheer failure of the authorities who haven’t implemented the much-needed move to save the future of the students.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal Gayas-u-Din, says that “There was an academic loss of 11 days this year in some schools of Ganderbal and we haven’t compensated any academic losses.”
Most of the loss of students was witnessed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district where the students were in much need to counterbalance the academic losses, but no loss was compensated in any subsequent holiday.
CEO Shopian, Mohammad Sadiq said, “No losses were compensated in district Shopian here and this month three days of academic days were lost due to law and order situation.”
However the CEO Kulgam, Ashok Kumar Sanayal told Rising Kashmir, “Our concerned principals are taking zero periods in the morning and I am being told by the officials that concerned headmasters are taking zero periods frequently to compensate the losses.”
He said, “Nobody is willing to work on Sundays as many people are objecting to conduct schooling on Sundays.”
Sanayal further said that there are not many academic losses, all schools do not remain closed as such mostly the schools in zones of DH Pora and Devsar remain open whatever the situation, but in some zones like Khudwani, Yaripora and some adjacent areas schools remain closed during any law and order problem.
School education officials at Anantnag district said that they have not got any hard copy of the announcement made by DSEK.
DSEK director G N Itoo said, “The new academic calendar was implemented un-officially as some issues were raised after announcing the new academic calendar to counterbalance the academic loss of students.”
Itoo also said that the concerned authorities are conducting the extra classes in other days and we have succeeded to complete the syllabi as per the time frame.
“Till date, we have completed almost fifty percent of a syllabus and in the first week of August we are going to conduct golden tests for 10th and 12th standard,” itoo said
Pertinently, the students have faced a loss of more than 25 days of academic work in many schools of south Kashmir’s Shopian townand adjacent localities in view of the frequent closure of schools during law and order situations.
In Shopian district, the work of the schools was hit for more than 25 days, excluding 3-4 days of this month.