DSEK directs schools, coaching centres to complete syllabus one week prior to board exams

Published at October 01, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), G.N. Itoo on Monday met representatives of Private Schools and registered coaching centres and issued some directions.

DSEK has directed the administrators of private schools and coaching centres to arrange extra classes for the completion of syllabus, if needed and ensure that 100 percent syllabi is completed one week prior to the commencement of the Board Exams of 10th , 11th and 12th.

DSEK has also asked the school administrators to give a time of at least one week to the students for the preparation of examination.

