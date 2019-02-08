DSEK, DIPR condole Tantray’s demise

SRINAGAR:
The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir has expressed grief over the passing away of Ghulam Hassan Tantray, former Law Secretary and former Chairman, BOPEE. He was the father of Suhail Ahmad Tantray, Senior Law Officer, Directorate of school Education, Kashmir.
A condolence meeting was held at the Directorate with Dr. G N Ittoo in chair which prayed FOR peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt condolences and sympathies were also extended to the bereaved.
Meanwhile, Joint Director Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir Government, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak also expressed his condolences on the demise of the noted jurist.