DSEK declares waiting list of candidates

Srinagar, Dec 18:
Directorate of School Education Kashmir today published the waiting list of the candidates who appeared in the screening test for Super-50 free coaching programme (PCB and PCM).
Interested candidates have been asked to report to the respective centers for registering themselves for the coaching within two-days. The Nodal (Principals) of Super-50 Centres have been asked to prepare the merit list of the interested candidates on the basis of their entrance score and fill the vacant seats in their centres on the basis of merit of the entrance exam. They have been asked to complete the admission process within three days. The list is available on the Directorate’s website: www.dsek.nic.in.
Meanwhile, the result of all the candidates who have appeared in the Super-50 Civil Services is available on the departmental website. Objections if any can be filed with the Innovation Cell of the Directorate within the period mentioned in the notice.