DSEK committed to promote scientific temperament among students: Dir Itoo

Srinagar, August 28:
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo today said the Department is ready to provide every possible help in promoting scientific temperament and innovative ideas among students.
This was stated by Director in his presidential address at the inaugural function of a workshop titled “JOD FOD TOD” at NIT Srinagar jointly organized by NIT Srinagar and Department of School Education in which 30 selected students from different schools shall be trained.
He said that the Department will very soon organize exposure visits for the students to different professional, technological and educational Institutions of the country. He said that to make the students well acquainted with the use and minor repair of domestic gadgets is the need of the hour so that in absence of professional mechanics any minor fault in these gadgets can be repaired by them.
Itoo said that the Department has formulated an Educational Calendar in which there is a programme for arranging the Educational tours to different Universities, colleges and NIT’s and visit the laboratories and other innovation centres in these Institutions in order to tap the capabilities of these students and give them an opportunity to show their innovative ideas and to encourage their creative thinking.
30 students are being trained at NIT Srinagar in the first phase of this program in which the students shall learn about the working and minor repairs of domestic gadgets like fan, water pump and other gadgets which is being done under the supervision of Renowned National Level Expert and Trainer Vikas Chawda.
In his address, Vikas Chawda said that after this training programme we shall be very happy to go to the schools and train the students there.
In his address Director NIT, Rakesh Sehgal said that laboratories in the schools are a source to enhance the scientific temperament among the students and this source should be utilized to optimal level. He said NIT Srinagar will shortly provide computers and UPS’s to different identified schools.