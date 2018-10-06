DSEK clears 689 promotions, confirmations

Sanctions in-situ promotion in favour of 1136 officials
Srinagar, October 05:
In compliance to the directions from Government to clear promotion and confirmation cases in time bound manner, Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo today cleared 689 cases of promotion and confirmation through DPC which include 423 cases from non-teaching and 267 cases of teaching officials. 423 cases of non- teaching include the confirmation of 3 I/c Head Assistants, 18 I/c Senior Assistants, 41 I/c Junior Assistants, 2 I/c Librarians and 35 I/c Lab Assistants. 28 I/c Teachers were also confirmed. The officials which were promoted include 73 Junior Assistants as Senior Assistants, 53 Class IV as Junior Assistants, 01 Jr. Librarian as Librarian, 2 Lib. Asstt as Jr. Librarian, 35 Lab. Asstt, as Teachers, 152 Class IV as Lab. Asstt., 07 Class IV as Lib. Asstt. and 1 Driver-I as Chauffer. Besides these a total of 267 I/c Masters were also confirmed.
Pertinently, DSEK has also sanctioned in-situ promotions to 1136 officials from last three months which include 1092 from teaching and 44 from non-teaching. These include 158 cases from Anantnag, 47 cases from Bandipora, 162 from Baramulla, 222 from Budgam, 78 from Ganderbal, 71 from Kulgam, 136 from Kupwara, 148 from Pulwama, 65 from Shopian and 49 cases from Srinagar District.