DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The directorate of school education, Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered change in school timings from 1st April.

According to an order issued by the DSEK, the schools falling within Srinagar Municipal limits shall operate from 9 am to 3 pm.

The schools falling outside municipal limits of Srinagar district and other areas of Kashmir will operate from 10 am to 4 pm.

(File photo)