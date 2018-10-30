About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DSEK changes school timing from November 1

Published at October 30, 2018 02:06 PM 0Comment(s)2286views


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar

School Education Department of Kashmir Tuesday ordered change in school timing in valley from November 01.

According to the order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), bearing order number 1330 DSEK of 2017, the timings for all government and recognized private schools falling in the areas of limits will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

The DSEK order further states that the schools falling outside Municipal limits of Srinagar shall remain functional from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The government has directed all heads of the government as well as recognized private schools to ensure the school timing is followed in letter and spirit. 

