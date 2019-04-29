About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 29, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Monday issued an order on changing school timings in Kashmir province from May 1.

As per the order, timings for all government and recognized private schools within Srinagar Municipal limits will be from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

However in all schools outside Srinagar municipal limits and other areas of Kashmir province the timing is from 09:30 am to 3:30 pm.

