DSEK asks private coaching centres to complete registration process

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 10:
Directorate of School Education Kashmir on Saturday reiterated its earlier direction that no coaching centre will be allowed to function without having a valid registration.
The Directorate has advised all the students and parents to confirm in advance that the coaching centre, where they intend to avail the benefit of coaching, is having a valid registration or not.
According to the official statement, the Directorate had granted registration to various private coaching centres on the basis of reports submitted by District Level Inspection Committees. However, the said registration has a validity of one year only which means that the registration in most of the cases has expired or their registration is about to expire. In view of this fact, all the private coaching centres functioning in Kashmir Division are hereby directed to complete the formalities including registration renewal/registration (in case of fresh cases) so that there is no difficulty in conditioning their affairs.