DSEJ’s campaign on Gandhian ideas ‘Nai Talim’ concludes

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) conducted a week long awareness campaign in Chenani and Dudu zones of district Udhampur to propagate the Gandhian idea of "Nai Talim" among the students.

As per an official, the week long campaign witnessed series of awareness events including inter school symposium competition on the topic" Relevance of the Gandhian thought in the 21st century" at GHS Chenani.

Far-flung institutions like HS Bashat HSS Sudhmahadev HSS Bupp HS Mantalai HSS Latti and HS Sira were covered during the week long program.

During the awareness campaign, the students were made to understand the importance of Handicrafts as an integral component of the learning process.

Stress was laid on to learn the activities like Pottery Painting, Bookbinding, Gardening, Spinning, Weaving, Metal work etc during the school days so that students can become self-supporting and financially independent.

The students were made to realise the fact that knowledge and work can't be separated and introduced to the concept of "Dignity Of Labour".

Other important activities held included INSPIRE AWARD MANIK, Remedial Teaching, Functioning of the Guidance and Counselling, the official added.