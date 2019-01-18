DSEJ organizes workshops on counselling skills

Govt to institutionalize, professionalize counselling system: Secy Education
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 18:
Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, on Thursday said that government is going to professionalize and institutionalize counselling system in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official, Sahu said this at a two-day interactive workshops on counselling skills in various districts of Jammu division organized by Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ).
Director School Education Anuradha Gupta was also present.
According to the official, the workshops were held in collaboration with Bharti Foundation and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan. In the first phase, one key resource person per higher secondary school and DIETs would be trained to further carry on the mission of imparting training.
Services of professional certified counsellors from outside the state are being utilized in training these key resource persons on selected themes viz: Study skills, Stress Management, Exam Writing, Goal Setting.
The workshops involved a lot of activities, powerpoint presentations and resource material distribution. The Counselling cell of DSEJ is acting as a facilitator in the conduct of the workshops. Certificates were distributed among participants who successfully completed the workshop, said the official.
Secretary School Education said that government is working to create a permanent counselling system from school level to state level thereby professionalizing and institutionalizing guidance and counselling services in the state.
In this regard services of professional consultants of national eminence will be utilized for developing the capacities of the staff to make counselling interventions sustainable and effective, he added.
The Director School Education thanked representatives from Bharti Foundation and Samagra Shiksha for their cooperation in organizing the workshops on counselling skills.
Others present on the occasion were Nandita Nag Head Training and curriculum Bharti Foundation, Anil Bhat Project Head J&K, Shafkat Javed Chib Principal SRML HSS and Romesh Kumar IC counselling cell DSEJ, the official added.