DSEJ inspects private coaching centres

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
An inspection team of Directorate of School Education Jammu on Tuesday conducted surprise checking of the private tuition and coaching centers here in main city areas.
According to an official, the team comprising Joint Director School Education Jammu, Latif Choudhary, Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education Jammu, Rajeev Khajuria and Chief Education Officer Jammu, J.K. Sudan inspected ASL, Akash, Achievers, HIIT Computers and Smart Tuition Centre etc inKachiChawani and checked the records regarding Registration, Fee, faculty, infrastructure and other requirements prescribed under J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Centres Rules.
On the spot directions were issued to the owners of these centres to ensure full compliance of the rules and regulations. The unregistered coaching centres were directed to get registration immediately as per rules failing which necessary action shall follow against the defaulters, the official said.
Directorate of School Education Jammu has already received 37 cases of various Private tuition/Coaching centres of Jammu Division, for registration and rest of the such centres which have not got registration till date have been put on notice to get necessary registration immediately, he added.
The official said that as per J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Centres Rules of 2010, notified vide Govt Order No 558-Edu of 2010 Dated 30-4-2010 read with Govt Order No 558-Edu of 2015 dated 27-10-2015, every private tuition centre is required to get permission/ Registration from the respective Director School Education and maintain records and provide certain facilities to the students.
The state High Court, in response to a PIL, is already monitoring the working of these tuition centres in the state, said the official.