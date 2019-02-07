DSEJ for adopting holistic approach towards environment issues

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 06:
World Wide Fund, India along with Department of School Education organized two-day training-cum-workshop on the conservation of environment through education here.
As per an official, the programme witnessed the convergence of government officials, CEOs, Principals of DIETs, Principals of Higher Secondary schools, District Coordinators, Curators and educationists.
Under the joint partnership between WWF-India and Herbal Garden Scheme, the programme launched its first compact user-friendly publication on Common Herbs of Jammu and Kashmir. The publication has been designed to raise awareness among student and citizens about the various common herbs of the state, the official said.
Also, ‘Ek Prithvi Leadership Manual’ was launched on the occasion which is developed for the principals and students. The publication focuses upon the importance of embedding environment education in the school ecosystem and the various components of the programme.
Both the publications were released by the Director School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta along with Director Environment Education WWF-India Dr. Radhika Suri, Team Leader Western Himalayas Landscape WWF-India Dr. Pankaj Chandan, State Nodal Officer Herbal Garden Scheme Manzoor Javaid and Divisional Nodal Officer Shashikant Lakhanpal, said the official.
The launch was followed by Leadership and Teacher Training conducted by Radhika Suri, Neha Raghav and Chetna Singh Kaith from WWF-India. The objective of the training programme was to steer the administrators of the Education Department, principals, teachers and trainers for implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Ek Prithvi programme, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Director School Education Jammu emphasized the importance of adopting a holistic approach towards environmental issues. She expressed the complete support of the School Education department towards the initiative.