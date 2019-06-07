DSE notifies school timings in winter Zone of Jammu Division

June 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of School Education issued a notice on the school timing in the winter zone of Jammu Division, As per the notice school timings shall be observed from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, as per Government order number 682-Edu of 2018 dated 15 May 2018, till ending September 2019 or till further orders in this regard are issued by the administrative department.



The DSE has issued this clarification in view of various representations received from students, parents, public in general and also endorsed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.