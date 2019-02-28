‘DSE Jammu provides exam stress management counselling to 30,000 students’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 27:
In its endeavors to de-stress and facilitate students appearing in upcoming Board exams in summer zone of Jammu Division, the Directorate of School Education has provided exam stress management counseling to about 30,000 students of Government schools.
As per an official, this was informed by the spokesperson of DSE here today.
Experts from Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Fortis Health care New Delhi, Bharti Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Bharti (Airtel) Enterprise, counseling cell DSEJ members and officials of education department working in counseling cells at different levels conducted group counseling sessions on exam stress management, study skills, exam writing skills etc.
Pertinently, as per the calendar issued by DSE counseling cell months of December and January have been marked for activities related to exam stress management, study skills. Likewise, the counseling cell DSEJ collaborated with Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences Fortis Health Care, New Delhi for organizing workshops in different government schools besides roping in Bharti foundation a philanthropic arm of Bharti (Airtel) Enterprise for professional training of teaching staff from School Education Department.
The Bharti Foundation has trained about 227 teachers of 187 schools in seven districts on various counselling skills including exam stress management skills, goal setting, career guidance etc. through professionals hired for the purpose. These teachers are imparting skills to the students going to appear in board exams.
Meanwhile, online sessions were also conducted by Romesh Kumar Sharma, I/C counselling cell DSEJ connecting almost 60 ICT/CAL schools of Jammu division benefitting approximately 2000 students. The students raised several queries about various issues related to exams stress, memory enhancement, forgetting, study during exams etc. which were answered by the Resource person. Besides, different programmes related to exam stress management are being organized through different media platforms like radio FM, television etc.
A Tele-counselling helpline for government school students of Jammu division with contact number 6006800068 and email Idcounsellingcelldsej@gmail.com has also been launched for examination stress related queries.
Pertinently, Government is seriously working on institutionalization and professionalization of counselling structure in the state with special emphasis on capacity building of staff with an aim to make counselling interventions more cost effective and sustainable, the official added.