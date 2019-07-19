Dry Fruit Mandi coming up at Srinagar

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com orders preparing DPR

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Horticulture department to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the establishment of Dry Fruit Mandi in Srinagar.

He further asked the department to include number of dry fruit growers and traders across valley, total shops and their premium cost, auctioneering platform, basic amenities, transport terminal, parking yard, weigh-bridge, dimensions, accommodations, high mast lights, toll plaza-entry-type gate, role of the department and other facilities in the DPR.

The meeting was informed that government has identified 50 kanals of land near Tatoo Ground for the establishment of the mandi.

The Divisional Commissioner asked Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to review the status of land and hold separate meeting with horticulture departments for the finalization of DPR within a fortnight.

It was further informed that the valley produces 1.95 lakh metric tonnes of Walnut and 10,300 metric tonnes of Almond annually.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the dry fruit growers of the valley will get adequate marketing facilities, besides it will eliminate middleman-ship and create employment opportunity to the unemployed youth.

The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that government is committed to provide each and every support to the dry fruit industry which has a huge potential of employment generation besides it will enhance the economy graph of the state.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director Horticulture (Planning & Marketing), Joint Director Horticulture (Production), Representatives of Dry Fruit Associations and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.