Drugs and resistant bugs

World Antibiotic Awareness Week WAAW, a week in November dedicated to spread awareness about antibiotics, will conclude today. The WHO 2018 WAAW theme was based on its Global Action Plan, that was devised to inform people across the world about antibiotics related use. Five key points of the GAP were – improve awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance through effective communication, education and training; strengthen knowledge and evidence base through surveillance and research; reduce the incidence of infection through effective sanitation, hygiene and infection prevention measures; optimize the use of antimicrobial agents in human and animal health; develop the economic case for sustainable investment that takes account of the need of all countries, and increase investment in new medicines, diagnostic tools, vaccines and other interventions. In the last few years doctors and medical experts all over the world have tried to describe the serious nature of the threat posed by some evolving microbes that are resistant to antibiotics. Health experts believe that many of the known antibiotics that are used to treat infections and diseases will prove to be less effective in future as microbes evolve and adapt. While medical researchers are on the hunt for new medicines, the use as well as misuse of antibiotics has come under the spotlight. In J&K, this issue as well as other related issue – self medication – needs to be highlighted. Popular perception in the state is that people are among the highest users of modern medicine. Be it to treat a minor headache or prolonged illness, there is little skepticism shared by people about the consumption and the efficacy of drugs. A large section of people today are believed to consume medicine without consulting a doctor, which includes prescription drugs and antibiotics. There is little awareness among the people in general about the possible side effects of modern medicine and developing resistance to antibiotics. Sometimes people blame that medicine/antibiotics are not working because of their poor/substandard quality. While it may be true in some cases, but the fact is that people who misuse antibiotics are prone to help the microbes develop immunity against them. That is where human intervention or indulgence increases the health risks, but otherwise also the microbes are evolving and overdependence on certain antibiotics may not be safe, at least not in the future considering the facts that have come to light. Health authorities need to launch an extensive campaign on the misuse of antibiotics and the problem of self-medication.