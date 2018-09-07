Drug shortage hits Kashmir’s tertiary-care hospitals

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sept 06:
Hundreds of patients have been left to lurch as major tertiary-care and its associated hospitals in Kashmir were facing drug shortage—forcing patients to buy drugs from the open market at exorbitant prices.
The six multidisciplinary critical care hospitals associated with Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar are facing the shortage as many important drugs haven’t been supplied with medicines.
An official in GMC said the medicines like amok0scilin, ceftriaxone, gentamicin and heparin have not been procured from Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (J&KMSCL) since March.
“I am astonished. Even the syringes and drip sets scheduled to be procured have not been made available,” he said.
The purchases are mostly made through JKMSCL. However, the hospitals have not been supplied with the vital medicines.
GMC authorities had ordered the medicines but these have not been made available due to the lackadaisical approach of the authorities concerned.
According to sources at GMC, they had demanded 30,000 bottles of amok0scilin, 15000 bottles of ceftriaxone, 2,000 bottles of neostigmine, two lakh syringes, one lakh drip sets and heparin medicines for its hospitals but they have not obtained it till now.
Due to the dearth drugs patients are facing a lot of inconvenience in getting the treatment free of cost. The shortage is prompting them to buy the medicines from private clinics taking a toll on their pockets.
“Generally there is a shortage. The problem is there for a long time. These medicines are used in bulk in the associated hospitals. This is a big issue we are facing,” said an administrator of one of the hospitals.
According to him not only drugs, there is also a shortage of phenyl. “It takes years to get medical equipment even by JKMSCL for the hospitals and the process often gets delayed,” he said.
SMHS hospital’s Anti Rabies Clinic is also facing a shortage of immunoglobin and anti-rabies vaccines causing an extra financial burden on the patients.
Earlier, when supply at the clinic exhausted, the hospital had borrowed anti-rabies medicines from Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital Rainawari.
Principal GMC, Dr Samia Rashid said JKMSCL is not able to supply the medicines and keep up the demands “they have their own problems.”
“We have given them the list of drugs which we require. They are not supplying it because the person who has been given rate contract has not been able to supply them,” she said.
Rashid said they are not getting drugs on time from the corporation. On Wednesday a meeting was held and the issue was taken up with commissioner secretary and advisor to the governor.
“We had a meeting. There are 22 drugs for which the rate contract is final and out of them only five are of our need,” she said.
About non-availability of drugs at the anti-rabies clinic, the principal said they have floated a tender in this regard.
“Anti-rabies drugs are not available all over the country. The person who has that rate contract is not able to supply on the previous contract. We invited tenders twice but no respondent came,” Rashid said.
General Manager (K), procurement supply, JKMSCL, Dr Mohammad Iqbal Sofi said they have recently cleared the rate contract with GMC authorities.
“They have not demanded medicines after the rate contract was cleared. We have reminded them but they don’t place demand for medicines. We have given 90% of the drugs to GMC authorities,” he claimed.
