Despite the slew of exposes of sub standard medicine being supplied to common people in the government hospitals, the government has not done more than pay lip service. Some five years back government constituted a committee to probe the wrongdoing that led to this situation. However, its credibility and impartiality was subject to question from day one. After reports corroborated with lab tests of sub standard medicine, the government couldn’t fix the responsibility. What was required way back was ministerial level committee to clean the mess that has been decaying the healthcare system in the state. It is a matter of shame that the medicine being supplied in government hospitals is sub standard and the norms set in the guidelines have not been followed. Even after five years and two governments no action has been taken against company that was found supplying sub standard medicine. It shows how serious the government has been about nailing the real culprits. In the previous government of NC and Congress, while the infighting in latter, whose legislators held the portfolio of health, caused the serious case to be brushed under the carpet, in the last one too nothing was done to put an end to the low quality drugs and medicines that are openly sold in the state and even make it to the hospital supply. Rather than concentrating on the real issue of feeding people with sub standard or spurious drugs in the hospitals, the issue was used to target the Drug Policy which was approved by the cabinet and later on implemented. Since a mafia is always against the reforms, the critical issues like this go in the background. The Drug Policy after being drafted was put on the shelf for many months. Many states have come up with drug policies not only to stop the sale of spurious medicine but also helping the poor people who cannot buy expensive medicines. Also, in the absence or due to low popularity of health insurances, the expensive drugs and medicine are out of their reach. There may be difference of opinion as to how the policy could be implemented by taking care of concerns of all but it should not fall prey to vested interests, which seems to have happened in the last over four years. Medical practitioners or those writing the prescriptions should also become party in proper implementation of the drug policy, otherwise it would cast a shadow on the nobility of their profession.