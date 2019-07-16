Drug peddler nabbed with opium in Jammu

July 16, 2019 | Agencies

A drug peddler with contraband of opium was arrested in Greater Kailash area here on Tuesday.

"Police during naka checking stopped one Motorcycle and on search, 300 grams of Opium was recovered from the possession of the bike rider identified as Sunil Kumar alias Shella, resident Nanak Nagar, Jammu," police here said.

They said that a case under NDPS Act has been registered and investigation started.