Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A drug peddler was arrested with 6.5 kgs of ganja in Jammu city, police said Tuesday.

A police party on routine patrolling duty in Gangyal, apprehended the man who was roaming in suspicious circumstances on Monday, a police officer said.

A case was registered against Lakshman Kumar Raiat the Gangyal Police Station, the officer added.