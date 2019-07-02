About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

A drug peddler was arrested with 6.5 kgs of ganja in Jammu city, police said Tuesday.

A police party on routine patrolling duty in Gangyal, apprehended the man who was roaming in suspicious circumstances on Monday, a police officer said.

A case was registered against Lakshman Kumar Raiat the Gangyal Police Station, the officer added.

